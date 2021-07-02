Celtic Series at White Horse Black Mountain

White Horse Black Mountain kicked off its Carolina Celtic series last month and the fun continues with a Celtic music performance on the second Monday of each month for the rest of the year. “The music of Ireland and Scotland has developed a wonderful audience in Western North Carolina,” says venue owner Bob Hinkle. “The relationship between Celtic music and the indigenous music of these ancient mountains is as old and deep as the mountains themselves. So much so that Robin Bullock and White Horse Black Mountain decided to co-produce a series featuring the finest available singers and players in the genre into one ongoing series.”

Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. and opens with a short set from Bullock, whom The Baltimore Sun called a “Celtic Guitar God,” and Sue Richards, four-time National Scottish Harp champion. This month’s installment of the series, on Monday, July 12, will feature Aoife Clancy, a native of Carrick-on-Suir, a small town in County Tipperary, Ireland. Clancy is lead singer for Cherish the Ladies and she has performed hundreds of shows all over the US and Europe. “She is truly an icon of Irish music,” says Hinkle. “It’s a privilege and pleasure to have her as part of Carolina Celtic.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WhiteHorseBlackMountain.com or call 828.669.0816. Shows are $25 each with discounts for purchasing multiple tickets.