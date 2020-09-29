Hendersonville’s Cheers! Trail Passport Weekend takes place Friday, October 2, through Sunday, October 4. Throughout the weekend, visitors to the trail’s 23 wineries, breweries, meaderies and cideries will enjoy live music, tastings, food and other surprises as they earn stamps in their Cheers! Trail Passport to be redeemed for their choice of swag items at Hendersonville’s Visitor Information Center.

“Many of the stops along the Cheers! Trail are really beautiful properties, and the first weekend in October is an amazing time to visit the Hendersonville area,” says Henderson County Tourism director Beth Carden. “We want to promote these places and let people know when they’re looking to get out and have a new, safe, outdoor experience, there’s a way to do that here.”

In addition to wine tastings, Marked Tree Vineyard will have Yoga and Wine with Sophia Wilson from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, and Forest Bathing (healing through immersion in nature) and Wine by appointment with Dr. Mattie Decker and Roger Bass. Jeter Mountain Farm, one of the newest destinations on the trail, will have live bluegrass music and food trucks in addition to their usual u-pick activities, fresh apple cider donuts, farm market boutique, children’s play area and cider slushies.

“Fall is the best time to come to the farm because it is when we are harvesting our crops,” says Jeter Mountain Farm wedding coordinator Jocelyn Hunsader. “Visitors at this time get to experience a full tree-to-tap experience.”

In addition to socially distant on-site activities and options at some locations, most Cheers! Trail venues currently offer online ordering or to-go orders for beverages and merchandise. Some locations regularly host food trucks.

Cheers! Trail Passports are $10 each. For links to Cheers! Trail venues or to purchase a Cheers! Trail Passport, visit CheersTrail.org.