Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend Returns April 15

Henderson County will host its annual Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend Thursday, April 15, through Sunday, April 18. For the event, wineries and cideries of the Crest of the Blue Ridge American Viticulture Area will host tastings, educational programs, facility tours and live music performances.

“The wineries and cideries are located in some gorgeous spots with distinctive buildings and views, nestled among the apple trees and grapevines,” says Henderson County Tourism Development Authority events coordinator Amy Boswell. “Visitors love the chance to explore these places, meet the makers and compare their offerings.”

At Stone Ashe Vineyards, in Hendersonville, guests can meet local vendors and artisans during Sip & Shop from 12–6 p.m. on Thursday. A tasting of five varietals, guided by owner Craig Little and his son Hudson, takes place by reservation on Friday and an early barrel tasting of the vineyard’s left bank and right bank Bordeaux blends, guided by Chris Denesha of Asheville’s plēb urban winery takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Sunday, local band 3 Shades of Gray will perform.

“We have been patiently awaiting the release of our estate-grown red wines, which have been beautifully aging in French oak barrels,” says Stone Ashe Vineyards co-owner Tina Little. “Don’t miss your chance to taste these blends early; otherwise, you will have to wait until winter 2021.”

Marked Tree Vineyard, in Flat Rock, offers $20 tastings with a souvenir glass all weekend, as well as a release of two new wines, Bud and Blossom, on Friday. Yoga and Wine takes place Saturday at noon (reservations required), followed by a Sunset Soirée from 5–8:30 p.m. On Sunday, vineyard walking tours followed by a tasting take place every hour from 12–5 p.m. Tours are limited to eight guests and tickets are $15. Reservations required.

“We are approaching our one-year anniversary and are very excited to be a part of this event for the first time,” says Marked Tree Vineyard co-owner Lance Hiatt. “We are eager to showcase our new American Viticultural Area.”

Other Cider, Wine & Dine participants include Appalachian Ridge Artisan Hard Cider, Burntshirt Vineyards, Point Lookout Vineyards and World’s Edge Meadery, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards and Sawyer Springs Vineyard. The event will follow CDC and state-mandated guidelines for sanitizing, social distancing and limiting crowd size.

Learn more at VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/cider-wine-dine-weekend.