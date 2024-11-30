Climbing Table Mountain Every Day for a Year: Andrew Patterson’s Journey Beyond the Summit

Andrew Patterson’s new book, My Journey Beyond the Summit, is in part an adventure story and in part an invitation to embrace resilience—a concept that feels particularly timely in the wake of Helene. A modern-day epic, the book chronicles Patterson’s commitment to climb South Africa’s Table Mountain every day for a year—a journey that tested his limits physically, mentally and spiritually. “My Journey Beyond the Summit invites readers to witness what it takes to accomplish something unprecedented while using that journey to build a sense of community,” says Patterson.

After being laid off from his job in 2017, Patterson started thinking about a new book and decided to embark on a challenging endeavor that would push his boundaries. “This challenge became my ‘life test,’” he says. “I documented each step, embracing every lesson along the way. This year-long climb wasn’t just a journey up a mountain but an exploration of what it means to truly show up for life.”

An essential message in My Journey Beyond the Summit is the concept of Ubuntu, a South African philosophy of interconnectedness. “The ideals in this book are rooted in a country with a complex history of racism and hardship, which adds depth to the story of personal and collective growth,” he says. “The most important takeaway is that it’s not our mistakes that define us but rather what we choose to do next. This book encourages readers to focus on forward action, resilience and the power of transformation.”

Patterson’s book, published by Imprint Publishing in South Africa, is available in the US through a partnership with IngramSpark, allowing it to be distributed both on Amazon and, eventually, in independent bookstores nationwide.

Beginning in January, Patterson will share his insights in a new column for The Laurel of Asheville, where he’ll shine a light on Western North Carolina artists who are rebuilding after recent hardships. “Each piece will explore the heartache of loss, but more importantly, it will spotlight how perseverance, hope and collective action can help us rebuild,” he says. “This column is a continuation of my work—going into life’s challenges to unearth treasures of insight and inspiration that can help elevate our community and show the power of taking the next step, even in dark times.”

Learn more and purchase the book at Andrew365.com.