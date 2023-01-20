Conservation: Getting Married on Public Lands

By Emma Castleberry

One of the most desirable things about our region is the many pristine, protected tracts of public land. From Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the Blue Ridge Parkway and a myriad of stunning state parks, Western North Carolina is home to a variety of conservation lands where you can host a wedding. Each location has different processes and strict rules in order to protect the serenity and health of the natural environment, but we guarantee the beautiful setting for your special day will make it worth jumping through some extra hoops.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) is a very popular wedding location and couples travel from near and far to host their nuptials at one of the park’s many gorgeous sites. The Park has created a pre-approved list of locations that are suitable for weddings, chosen because of accessible parking, desirable location and viewshed, and ease of access. “We wanted to give multiple options for our wedding parties based on the different types of backdrops that the Smokies could provide,” says Jamie Sanders, concessions specialist at GSMNP. “Whether the bride and groom prefer a historic church, a mountain view, a waterfall, or to be wed by a river or an open meadow, we have selected locations for each of these viewscapes.”

A Special Use Permit is required for all wedding ceremonies, vow renewals, elopements or commitment ceremonies at GSMNP. It’s important to note that there are strict limitations on the number of vehicles and attendees (including vendors), as well as time limits for setup, ceremony, photography and clean-up. Furthermore, permits do not grant exclusive use of an area in the park­—the area is still open to normal visitor use.

Mackenzie and Parker Harrington chose to get married in GSMNP after looking at several national park locations for their nuptials. “It was a simple process to get a permit and the mountainscape offered a gorgeous backdrop,” says Mackenzie. “The mountains in GSMNP were stunning, especially with the different colored leaves of the season. It truly is a magical place and we couldn’t have had a more serene ceremony.”

NC State Parks

State Parks in North Carolina are also easily accessible and some are open to hosting wedding ceremonies. Each state park is independently operated by its superintendent, so each park will have different expectations for couples looking to host their ceremony or reception in the park. Do not assume a state park allows weddings until you have spoken with the staff.

The NC Division of Parks and Recreation indicates on their website that all weddings will require a Special Activity Permit. Alcohol is also permitted with the addition of a Special Activity Permit Alcohol Supplement Application.

At Lake James State Park, one of the most popular wedding locations is the Catawba River Area, since the old swim beach and shelter can all be rented together for private parties. “The parking lot at the Catawba River area is small and only has 87 parking spaces,” says park superintendent Nora Coffey. The Paddy’s Creek area is also popular but unlike Catawba River, the swim beach cannot be closed for weddings. “The Paddy’s Creek area is larger and can fit 450 cars, but only 100 people in each shelter,” says Coffey. “[Weddings at Paddy’s Creek] are typically more low-key and difficult to accommodate when the beach is open as it’s usually very busy.”

Blue Ridge Parkway

Weddings are possible along the Blue Ridge Parkway with a Special Use Permit, but there are specific milepost locations that are off-limits for weddings and a few that have very strict capacity limits, such as Chestoa View Overlook, Sharp Top Pinnacle, and Thunder Ridge Overlook. Leesa Sutton Brandon, external affairs specialist with the Blue Ridge Parkway, says Chestoa View and Buck Spring Gap are the most popular wedding locations on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. “In order to best protect the resources and park experiences for everyone, wedding permit applications should not request items like decorations; arbors; chairs; amplified sound; live plant, flower displays, bouquets; the releasing of any animal or insect; or live fire as part of their application,” says Brandon. She also adds that the couple getting married needs to have their name on the Special Use Permit application. “Wedding planners cannot apply for a permit,” she says.

For more information about weddings at GSMNP or to apply for a Special Use Permit, visit NPS.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/wedding-information.htm. Find general information about weddings at NC State Parks at NCParks.gov/about-us/permits, and visit the specific park website to learn more about individual wedding requirements. To learn more about getting married along the Blue Ridge Parkway, visit NPS.gov/blri/planyourvisit/wedding-permits.htm.