Cultivating Creativity Through Deep Rest at Still Point Wellness in Asheville

Still Point Wellness offers a unique opportunity to nurture creativity through an array of self-care offerings. Its new location, opened in 2023, includes nearly 9,000 square feet of intentionally designed space, offering services such as saltwater floatation therapy, Esalen® massage, far-infrared sauna sessions, Somatic Experiencing, continuing education workshops and a rentable classroom area for workshops.

“We approach wellness from a place of deep respect for the body’s intuitive and innate wisdom,” says Corey Costanzo, co-owner with Robin Fann-Costanzo of Still Point Wellness. “We have curated an experience where someone can be fully immersed in the present moment and feel cared for, seen and appreciated. This creates a sense of safety for the nervous system and helps the body and mind to let go and trust in the body’s intuitive restoration.”

For many creative individuals, quiet space that allows them to connect with their inner voice is essential to unlocking inspiration. The Integration Lounge at Still Point Wellness encourages this quiet reflection. With complimentary herbal tea, heated neck wraps, weighted blankets, journals, colored pencils and markers available by a stunning saltwater aquarium, guests are invited to take a break from the world and engage in calming, creative activities after any session.

The facility’s state-of-the-art float tanks offer another powerful tool for self-care and creative enhancement. Regular floating has been shown to significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels. “I have used the float experience as a way to recognize patterns of tension in my body that arise from various thoughts,” says Costanzo. “Before floating, this was mostly subconscious, and now I have become aware of how different thoughts literally recreate tension in my body. This has led to more choice in my waking moments and greater awareness of tension, helping me to be present and interact with the world with a greater sense of ease and comfort.”

Still Point Wellness is also deeply rooted in its connection to the Esalen Institute, particularly through co-owner Fann-Costanzo’s international tenure as an Esalen massage teacher. All Still Point massage therapists are certified in the modality of Esalen massage, which focuses on the body’s ability to release tension and restore balance—an ideal practice for supporting creativity.

Still Point Wellness is a beloved local sanctuary for wellness and a pillar of the community, with a deep commitment to its values. “Everything we do and offer is done through the lens of our core values: authentic-compassionate communication, mindfulness, nurturing, harmony and excellence,” Costanzo says. “Every part of a client’s experience with us, from booking to departure, is infused with intention and presence, reflecting the meticulous care given to both the space and every interaction.”

Still Point Wellness is located at 946 Tunnel Road, Asheville. Learn more at StillPointWell.com.