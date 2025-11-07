David Wilcox Returns to The Grey Eagle for Thanksgiving Homecoming Show

Singer-songwriter David Wilcox will return to The Grey Eagle Music Hall on Friday, November 28, for his annual Thanksgiving Homecoming Show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m. The all-ages concert offers fans a chance to connect with the Asheville-based artist whose reflective, compassionate songwriting has defined his decades-long career.

For Wilcox, the Thanksgiving concert is more than just a tradition—it’s a reunion. “I love the Thanksgiving show at the Grey Eagle,” says Wilcox. “It’s my music Thanksgiving table. Being in touch with my music community is always inspiring and I love hearing their new songs.”

This year’s performance follows the release of The Way I Tell the Story, Wilcox’s latest album, which explores themes of love, endurance and grace. “There are so many songs on this new record that I love to play live,” says Wilcox. “The way I weave the stories around and through these new songs gives them a bigger arc and context.”

Wilcox’s songwriting has deepened alongside life’s challenges, including his wife’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. “I have always loved getting to know someone through their music, and when I play for people I am fully myself and I let them in on what’s going on with me,” says Wilcox. “I’ve listened to a lot of singer-songwriters over the years and every once in a while someone comes out with a really great record and I think: ‘Wow, they must’ve been through some stuff lately.’ When I listen to my new record I realize—it’s my turn.”

At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, Wilcox still believes in the unifying power of live performance. “I love going out to hear live music because the whole crowd gets to feel, together, a whole range of emotion,” he says. “Just like a play is so much more alive than a movie, hearing music together opens our hearts.”

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub is located at 185 Clingman Avenue, Asheville. Tickets for the show are $30–$41 and available at DavidWilcox.com.