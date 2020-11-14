Deck the Halls with The Christmas Shop at B. B. Barns

By Therese Figura

Are your traditional seasonal plans changing this year? Do you find yourself musing over memories of Christmases past at home with family and friends? Team B. B. Barns will joyfully assist if you are choosing a staycation instead of holiday travel, if you need to add to your Christmas décor, if you need fresh greenery or if you need gifts for the gardener or unique gifts from our Gift Gallery.

Holiday Décor and Trim-A-Tree

A stroll through the garden center Christmas Shop will delight your eyes, inspire and leave you in awe. Huge Christmas trees are fully decorated and brimming with traditional, elegant, whimsical and rustic themes. Unusual garlands, beautiful ornaments, lush florals and unique decorative items fill the trees with Cynthia Gillooly’s signature decorating touch.

B. B. Barns Wreath Bar

Stop by the Wreath Bar and partner with one of our talented designers to create customized décor with fresh evergreens. Choices include wreaths, kissing balls, swags and garlands available in boxwood, NC Fraser fir or pine. Then select adornments to customize your selection. Choose from an array of berries, florals, branches, cones, a variety of fresh evergreen sprigs in a multitude of colors, ornaments, ribbon and bows. Your designer will embellish your evergreen selection as you shop or schedule pick-up at your convenience.

Christmas Trees, Live and Artificial

The scent of live NC Fraser fir trees fills the air as you shop through the garden center. Choose from a size range of 5’ to 10’ trees. Once chosen, the tree is tagged, given a fresh cut, baled and secured to your vehicle for safe travel to its destination. Artificial trees are also available in various sizes and include many options in tabletop sizes.

Porch/Entry Décor

Nothing says “welcome” better than container gardens in colorful pots at the front door. Our creative and experienced designers will create a Christmas-themed container garden with plants that will last through spring once holiday adornments are removed. These charming container gardens are customized to your taste. A scheduled visit to your home or business to spruce up containers or hay racks is available by calling 828.650.7300.

Gift Gallery

Have you made a list and checked it twice? Shop our wide selection of gifts, including Thymes Frasier Fir scents, for everyone on your list. B. B. Barns gift cards, which do not expire, make delightful gifts sure to please.

As guests in our Christmas Shop, you are family to Team B. B. Barns. So, from our family to yours, may your path be filled with peace and love. Merry Christmas!

B. B. Barns is located at 3377 Sweeten Creek Road in Arden. Garden center hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday 12 months a year. To learn more, visit BBBarns.com. Therese Figura is director of business development for B. B. Barns.