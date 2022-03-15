Education 2022: Lessons in Self-Care at Newly Opened South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness

By Natasha Anderson

Education is a key component of treatment at South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness, in Asheville. Not only do patients learn how to better care for themselves so they can live pain-free, through postural assessments, corrective exercises, dietary therapy and overall wellness; owner and practitioner Autum Kirgan is continually learning as well. Continuing education allows her to blend traditional medicine and modern research, and team up with other providers, including M.D.s, chiropractors and physical therapists, to piece together the best outcomes for a variety of mysterious and complex medical conditions.

“Over the last several years, research into evidence-based acupuncture has grown,” says Kirgan. “We know acupuncture works, but learning and educating about how it works brings a better understanding of treatment planning to the table.”

According to Kirgan, incorporating modern research and new methods of therapies that support the ancient treatment of acupuncture moves it forward into today’s world. It also improves communication between acupuncturists and other medical providers and offers more relatable ways to educate them and the patients they refer.

“While our facility is mostly used for clinical purposes, we intend to utilize our space for learning purposes beyond just patient care,” says Kirgan. “Once we are settled in, we will conduct community-based wellness workshops and small group classes for continuing education and professional development.”

Kirgan opened South Slope Acupuncture on February 1. With a background in massage therapy, she earned a Master’s Degree in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine from Asheville’s Daoist Traditions College of Chinese Medical Arts and is due to graduate from the school’s doctorate program in May. South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness specializes in complex chronic pain conditions, sports acupuncture, neurology and reproductive health. Services offered include acupuncture, dry needling, LIFE BioTherapy™ Fertility Program, ATP BioResonance™, 03 ReBoot™ and Chinese herbal medicine.

South Slope Acupuncture & Wellness is located at 141 Asheland Avenue, Unit 200, in Asheville. Learn more or schedule an appointment online at SouthSlopeAcupuncture.com, by calling 828.575.5904 or emailing hello@southslopeacupuncture.com.