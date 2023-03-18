Education 2023: Come Dance with Haywood County Arts Council

Haywood County Arts Council will host an Appalachian Dance Hootenanny on Saturday, April 15, from 6–9 p.m. at the Folkmoot Friendship Center. The event will feature a community jam with the Haywood Ramblers, visits with Richard Tichich and his Appalachian Wooden Dancing Puppets, and the opportunity to create your own spoon instrument. Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m. with music by Gap Civil and flat foot lessons with Tyler Hughes and the Green Grass Cloggers. “These events are so important for the community so that people continue to experience the culture and heritage that has thrived here for generations,” says Hughes. “Flat footing is an important part of our region’s heritage because it’s not only a way for one to express themselves, but it displays the diverse backgrounds that our culture comes from. Flat foot dance is made up from dancing traditions from Africa, Europe and even some Native American influences.”

When you need a break from dancing, enjoy performances by the Green Grass Cloggers and other special guests. Food will be available from La Semilla food truck and beer and wine available for purchase. In addition to the flat foot lessons, Hughes and his team will call a variety of dances including square dance, reels, free-style, two-step and waltz. “We live in a modern world where so many traditional crafts are disappearing, but events like this will continue to preserve and perpetuate cultural arts, dance and music,” says Hughes. “I really want to encourage everyone to come and take part in the event. Many people feel intimidated by dance, but this will be a welcoming and beginner-friendly event. You don’t have to have any experience to come dance with us.”

The Folkmoot Friendship Center is located at 112 Virginia Avenue, Waynesville. To learn more or purchase a ticket, visit TinyURL.com/Dance-Hoot.