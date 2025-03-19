Education 2025: Journeys School for Gifted, Talented to Open This Fall

Journeys School for the Gifted and Talented will open its doors for its first school year in fall of 2025. “Journeys School for the Gifted and Talented is an alternative educational model in WNC specializing in gifted education and focused on research-based best practices surrounding neuroscience,” says founder and head of school Brianne Hudak. “As an independent school, opportunities are available for each learner to go beyond the norms, unlocking their full potential.”

The school aims to address a critical need for high-ability learners, a group often “the most overlooked or underserved population in schools,” says Hudak. “With brilliant minds that process and perceive the world differently, they require unique accommodations suited to their nature and needs. They need to be stretched and supported through a strengths-based approach, diverse exposure and experiential learning.”

Over the past year, construction and remodeling have taken place at the Journeys campus, including the addition of a multi-purpose outdoor learning space and a nature trail. “Transportation needs are being considered to ensure families from all areas in WNC have access to an outstanding education at Journeys,” says Hudak. “Financial aid meetings are underway to assist families with tuition. Staffing conversations have begun with a variety of educators and specialists in the area excited to work with the Journeys community.”

Enrollment for the inaugural school year is ongoing and the campus will be open for tours with prospective families this month.

“When I heard about Journeys, it sounded like a place where my son could be himself,” says one incoming parent. “He would be challenged and appreciated. I think that Journeys sees the value in not only academics but also understands the importance of developing good people. My child needs a special place to grow, and that is what Journeys wants to give their students.”

Learn more at JourneysGT.org.