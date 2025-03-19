Education 2025: The Artful Chair Launches a New In-Person Upholstery Class Beginning in May

Jenny Ellis of The Artful Chair is launching a new, in-person upholstery class that begins in May. The eight-week course will guide students through the process of transforming a chair from start to finish. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this hands-on experience will teach you how to transform a chair into a work of art, step by step,” Ellis says. “My personal, individual instruction will build your confidence as you learn a lifelong skill.”

The hands-on program covers essential upholstery techniques, including tool usage, chair anatomy, stripping old fabric, repairing and refreshing wood finishes, rebuilding structural elements, fabric selection, and cutting and sewing on industrial machines. Participants will learn professional methods to create durable, well-crafted upholstered pieces with expert guidance from Ellis.

The course, limited to just four students per session, offers individualized instruction to help build confidence and skill. Two class times are available each Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 2—5 p.m., starting May 9. A make-up class is also included in the schedule. The cost of the program is $399, excluding materials and tools, which can be borrowed or purchased online.

In addition to in-person instruction, students will receive access to Ellis’s prerecorded Beginner Basic upholstery course for future reference. “By the end of this course,” says Ellis, “you’ll have not only a beautifully reupholstered chair but also the skills to take on future projects with confidence.”

The Artful Chair is located at 32 North Main Street, Weaverville. Learn more and register at TheArtfulChairClasses.com.