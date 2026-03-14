Education 2026: Shana Tucker Brings Wealth of Experience as Education, Engagement Director for Wortham

By Kathleen O. Brown

As the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ new education and engagement director, Shana Tucker says she is committed to fostering access to the arts for all and continuing to cultivate programs that welcome people of all ages. “My commitment is the result of years of actively doing ‘the work’ as a performer—I’m a cellist, vocalist and composer—a teaching artist and an arts administrator—versus a single philosophy,” Tucker says. “I’ve always prioritized bringing high-quality, meaningful arts experiences to people of all ages, from K-12 and university students to adults and older community members, because I believe this with my whole heart—that the arts are a fundamental human right, not a privilege reserved for a select few.”

As one of Wortham’s inaugural Artists in Residence from 2019 to 2021, Tucker’s socially conscious performances, residencies and education programs created lasting impact. “Shana has an extraordinar

y way of meeting people where they are and inviting them into the creative process,” Wortham’s managing director Rae Geoffrey says. “She brings a generosity of spirit that encourages participation at every level. Our community is better with her in it and we’re proud to have her back.”

Tucker’s career includes leadership roles and teaching positions in the arts, education and community engagement sectors. She previously served as executive director of Kidznotes in Durham, guiding strategic growth and fundraising for the El Sistema-inspired music-for-social justice nonprofit.

As an A+ Schools of North Carolina Artist Fellow, Tucker designed arts integrated curricula and professional development for educators statewide. She also worked as a teaching artist with Durham Arts Council, Arts and Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, United Arts Wake County’s Artists in Schools program, Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas and numerous K-12 districts, universities and presenting organizations across the US.

One initiative through which the Wortham Center strives to make the arts accessible is its Arts for All Kids program which enables students across Western North Carolina to experience live Student Series performances and Summer Arts Camps, regardless of financial barriers.

Tucker envisions continuing to strengthen the Arts for All Kids initiative through building both relationships and visibility. “I was once a public school student whose life was shaped in large part by meaningful, equitable access to the arts,” she says. “Although experiences led me to a creative career, I recognize and say often that ‘you don’t have to be an artist for a living to be an artist for life’. Creativity belongs to everyone. Staying connected to it keeps us closest to the most beautiful, expressive and resilient parts of our humanity.”

Tucker says she also believes deeply in the role of art as a voice for the community, especially in moments when words fall short or are prohibited. “Art allows us to process, reflect, imagine and dream together,” she says. “The only way to truly sustain that power is to model it, share it and invite others into a creative, collective space.”

Located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville, the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is a three-venue performing arts complex encompassing the 500-seat Diana Wortham Theatre, the 100-seat Tina McGuire Theatre and the Henry LaBrun Studio. Learn more at WorthamArts.org.