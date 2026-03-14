Education 2026: Sylva’s Carly & Cass DIY Studio Features Craft Stations for Creative Endeavors

By Kathleen O. Brown

Born out of their mutual love of crafting, the mother-and-daughter team of Carly and Cass Burns created the make-and-take craft space Carly & Cass DIY Studio in Sylva where customers can drop in and get creative with no appointment needed.

The two began working together as a crafting team in 2016 in Charlotte. Through the years, their business ventures evolved into launching an Etsy shop, appearing at craft shows and hosting booths inside vendor markets. Rob Burns—Carly’s husband and Cass’ father—also became part of the business as it grew.

“Cass attended Western Carolina University for four years and over that time, Rob and I visited the area pretty heavily and fell in love with Sylva, which is how we ended up here,” Carly says.

In 2024, they opened Carly & Cass Boutique in Sylva. A year later, when another space in Sylva became available, they opened Carly & Cass DIY Studio. “The DIY Studio came to fruition out of our original passion for crafting and everything artistic,” Carly says.

Carly & Cass DIY Studio has about 15 different craft stations which they change up often. Currently, the craft stations include a plant and terrarium bar, a Lego station, a candle bar, jewelry and charm bar stations, a mosaic station, a decoden charm station, a “create-a-cutie” stuffed animal station, pottery and canvas painting stations and a patch bar.

“We also have a lounge area with hundreds of stickers in a built-in coffee table that many people of all ages sort through while Bob Ross is streaming on the TV,” Carly says. “It’s one of our most popular areas in the studio, even though it doesn’t involve creating anything there in that space.”

The best thing about having the DIY Studio, she says, has been the “incredible and diverse customers” who walk through the door—both local residents and visitors to the area. She says many of their customers are regulars who have become like family and friends to them.

“We hope the studio is a space where everyone feels welcome and truly can come unwind to relax, craft and create,” Carly says. “We want the space to be an inclusive creative space, whether you’re coming just to shop our gift shop or coming

to craft.”

While Cass recently moved to New York City to pursue a degree in film and television, Carly says her daughter is still involved with Carly & Cass behind the scenes and will “always be a big part” of the business. “Cass has always been a creative at heart who enjoys getting messy and creating new things,” Carly says. “She’s passionate about arts and crafts, so seeing the community of all ages come together to let out their inner child has been her favorite thing about the DIY Studio.”

Located in Sylva, Carly & Cass DIY Studio is at 561 Mill Street, and Carly & Cass Boutique is at 552 West Main Street. Learn more at CarlyAndCass.com.