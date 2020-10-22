The Craft of Brewing at A-B Tech

A-B Tech’s Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast (CBI) has partnered with the college’s Small Business Center to launch a Business of Craft Beverage monthly webinar series. “The business of craft beverage is not just about brewing,” says Duane Adams, associate director of the Small Business Center. “It takes a village to make such a business work and there are numerous career paths within the industry that can foster the entrepreneurial mindset.”

The free Zoom webinars will explore growth and planning on Thursday, October 22; sales and quality control on November 19; and human resources and management tools on December 17. “Whether it is a craft beer, soda, wine, or something else, an artisan is taking a raw material and turning it into a product,” says Jeff Irvin, director of A-B Tech’s Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast. “It is a fascinating, ever-evolving industry.” The webinars are limited in space to encourage attendees to engage with the presenters. “We really want to get folks’ wheels turning so that they can start thinking differently about how they approach entrepreneurship as a discipline,” says Adams.

CBI is part of A-B Tech’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Department, and offers the nation’s first two-year degree in Brewing, Distillation and Fermentation, as well as programs, certifications, workshops and conferences. Irvin also hosts a podcast called Consuming the Craft.

For full program descriptions and registration links, visit ncsbc.net.