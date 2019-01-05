Isis Music Hall hosts the 2nd Annual Women in Music: A Tribute to Iconic Female Artists on Sunday, January 6, at 7:30 p.m. The main stage seated show features six female singer/ songwriters from Asheville performing iconic works by legends Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks and Kate Wolf. The show’s founder, Aubrey Eisenman (The Clydes), will be joined on stage by Amanda Anne Platt (The Honeycutters), Anya Hinkle (Tellico), Jane Kramer, Hannah Kaminer and Anna Kline. Last year’s show sold out and Eisenman calls this year’s event “a thoroughly orchestrated night of history and chart-topping music.” Tickets are $20.

Newgrass legend Sam Bush takes the stage on Sunday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m. In the last two decades, Bush has released seven albums and a live DVD. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist. Bush says he enjoys the “true artistry” in Asheville’s music scene. “The mountains and the musical community are inspirational.” Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show.

On Wednesday, January 16, at 8:30 p.m., Nashville-based singer/songwriter Caitlin Canty appears with special guests Oshima Brothers. “I’ll be playing Isis as part of the Americana Music Association’s Americana Tour Blueprint,” Canty says. “I love how the mountains shape music that comes from a mountain town like Asheville. But my favorite folk artist in town is a storyteller—the great Connie Regan-Blake.” Canty’s latest album, Motel Bouquet, was produced by Grammy nominated Noam Pikelny of the Punch Brothers and features ten original songs called “dreamy and daring” by Rolling Stone. Tickets are $15.

The Bumper Jacksons bring country swing, old-time blues and brassed-up bluegrass to the Isis stage on Friday, January 25, A New Year of Music Fills Isis Music Hall at 7 p.m. The group combines old roots with their own unique sound. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.