America the Beautiful: a Patriotic Concert in Burnsville

Celebrate Independence Day with America the Beautiful: a Patriotic Concert by Brian Gurl Productions held Wednesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Burnsville Town Center. The show features contemporary arrangements of music by artists including Irving Berlin, Woody Guthrie, Elton John, Elvis Presley and Mariah Carey. A dueling piano rendition of Yankee Doodle, quotes from the The Declaration of Independence and a finale highlighted by the dropping of a commemorative American flag complete the tribute.

“I believe music is one of the great unifiers of people, both emotionally and spiritually,” says Gurl. “No matter our political persuasions, the songs in this show and our unique interpretation of them bring us all together to celebrate the birth of a country built on hopes and dreams and remind us of who we really are as a freedom-loving people.”

Gurl has more than 10 years of vocal training as well as drama, jazz piano, jazz dance and tap dance training and has created and starred in more than 15 different musical stage productions. He is joined by pianist and vocalist Katherine Alexandra, vocalist Michele Pruyn, Grammy Award-winning bassist Eliot Wadopian, woodwind player Jack Murray and orchestral drummer Byron Hedgepeth.

“As a native born Russian, it was my dream as a young girl to come to America to pursue my performing career,” says Alexandra. “When I sing God Bless America, it’s difficult for me to keep my emotions together as this song represents the reason I came here.”