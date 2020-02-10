BMCA Hosts Good Time with Funkraiser for the Arts

By Jessica Klarp

Dig out your bell bottoms, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie because the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) is throwing a Funkraiser for the Arts dance party and auction on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Headlining the event will be the popular Free Flow Band, dubbed “the Guardians of Funk” by Mountain Xpress. The ticket price includes delicious hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer and wine.

The Free Flow Band aims to get people out of their seats and onto the dance floor with a setlist of Motown, R&B, Soul and, of course, Funk hits. The dynamic foursome is made up of lead singer and percussionist Roger “Lil’ Rog” Ware; lead singer Kevin “Kazual” Collins on keyboards; vocalist and bassist Darrell “The Black Note” Griffin; and LT on lead guitar.

Local comedian and performer Mondy Carter of improv comedy group Reasonably Priced Babies fame will bring his own smooth vibe to keep the action moving.

The upper level of the Arts Center will be brimming with silent auction items donated by local businesses. Attendees may bid on clothing, jewelry, art, baskets, packages, gift certificates and more.

When the band takes a break, a live auction with a handful of premium items will be held. These include a food truck package, a Navitat Mountaintop experience, a vacation rental, an estate planning package, a car care package and artwork. Prior to the event, premium items will also be available via an online auction.

“This event is important to us not only because the revenue generated is vital to our operations budget but also because it’s going to be a wonderful celebration of our good fortune and abundance,” says BMCA executive director Lori Cozzi. “There’s so much to celebrate about our wonderful arts center. We are excited by the energy of our board, volunteers and the community members who participate in our classes, gallery shows, concerts, events and productions. We are grateful to our local businesses who donate to support us, the restaurants and breweries who provide for our guests, the sponsors who contribute financially and the donors who sustain us. It’s just amazing the number of generous, interesting and creative people who support us and flow through Black Mountain Center for the Arts on a daily basis. Really, who wouldn’t want to dance?”

Among the many things being celebrated is the impressive mural that now adorns the west-facing side of the BMCA building. The Brushcan Mural artists’ creation of an abstracted view of what happens inside the historic old city hall building gives a bold refresh that symbolizes the renewed energy of this already vibrant organization. BMCA has been steadily growing for the past 20 years, but the uptick in activity, with more concerts, more shows at BMCAT, more classes, more gallery exhibits and more constituents reached every month means more reason to dance.

BMCA also presents Zoe and Cloyd’s Valentine’s concert on Saturday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Tickets for Funkraiser for the Arts will be $35 per person and $60 per couple. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street, Black Mountain, and is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BlackMountainArts.org or call 828.669.0930.