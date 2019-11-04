Catch November’s Shows at Isis

In November, Isis Music Hall hosts its usual lineup of sounds for discerning ears, including bluesy country, Southern soul, Irish fiddle, contemporary jazz fusion and jazz/classical.

Brian Ashley Jones and Jamie McLean take the stage on Saturday, November 9, at 9 p.m. A Spartanburg, S.C. native, Jones is a longtime resident of East Nashville, TN, and performs his guitar-driven blues and country tunes internationally at festivals, concert series and music education programs. The Jamie McLean Band is a blues, roots rock band based in Brooklyn, NY. Their new album is New Orleans Sessions. “The fans in Asheville clearly love music and support it, which means the world to us,” McLean says. “We always anticipate a great dancing crowd and a lot of interaction with the fans.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

On Sunday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m., Irish fiddle virtuoso Frankie Gavin appears on the main stage with Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello. Gavin has played and recorded with The Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, Earl Scruggs and numerous traditional Irish musicians. McCarthy is a fiddle player who grew up playing with legendary Irish players in London, and banjo player Costello became a part of Ireland’s Galway music scene in her teens. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

The duo Roman Street consists of brothers and guitarists Noah and Josh Thompson who play contemporary jazz fusion blending the genres of classical, gypsy, Latin and Nuevo Flamenco. Tickets for the show on Thursday, November 14, at 8:30 p.m. are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

Asheville’s Free Planet Radio plays an album release show for Pursuit on Friday, November 15, at 8:30 p.m. Two-time Grammy Award winner Eliot Wadopian has been performing in the area for nearly 50 years. “Asheville is quite lucky to have a high number of artists in this area, always has been this way,” he says. “With several venues designed for the purpose of hearing music and drinking beer, Asheville has made quite the scene nationally.” Chris Rosser and River Guerguerian join him in “exploring the infinite and seamless relationships between musical cultures through the universal language of sound.” Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 the day of the show.