December at Elevated Mountain Distilling Company

Elevated Mountain Distilling Company not only carries some of the best craft spirits in the region, but also offers a packed music calendar. “We are becoming one of the best known venues for music and nightlife in WNC,” says owner Dave Angel. “Our sweet spot is bluegrass and Americana music.” In keeping with that sweet spot, the Maggie Valley Band will play a concert at Elevated on Saturday, December 7. On Saturday, December 14, Tricia Ann & The Pearl Band will perform a holiday show presenting their new album, A Pearl White Christmas. On Saturday, December 21, the Ryan Perry Band will perform, and there will be a Bluegrass Jam on Saturday, December 28.

Elevated will host karaoke nights on Friday, December 13, and Friday, December 27. The December calendar also includes a PAWS Fundraiser on Friday, December 6, and a performance by the Western Carolina Writers on Friday, December 20. All events will feature a food truck on site.

A former dinner theater, the distillery offers a unique, family-friendly atmosphere. “You enter our distillery through a barrel rack and see the still under lights at night,” says Angel. “We were meant to be a music venue so it feels good getting back to the building’s roots while also making craft spirits.”