Festive Fun Scheduled at Black Mountain Center for the Arts

By Jessica Klarp

There is something to do nearly every weekend in December at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA). From storytelling and a harp concert to a pottery market, gallery show and Front Porch Theatre production, there is something for all tastes. On top of that, BMCA is represented in the Black Mountain Holiday Parade with a sea of red-shirted dancers led by teacher Amy Maze.

The month kicks off with celebrated storyteller Connie Regan-Blake presenting a solo show on Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 pm. Regan-Blake was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for bringing the art of storytelling to the national stage. Come celebrate the season with this local treasure. These shows are very popular and typically sell out.

On Sunday, December 2, at 3 pm, the Mountain Folk Harpers gather to present a concert of holiday and traditional tunes led by award-winning Celtic harpist Sue Richards. The Mountain Folk Harpers are an amazing collection of talented harpists who live in the region. Last year ten harps filled the stage! Richards won the American National Scottish Harp Championship four times, sat in with Irish band The Chieftains and is known for her decades of performing with Ensemble Galilei. She has many recordings and books of arrangements and original tunes to her credit as well as teaching at BMCA when not on tour or performing with her most recent collaborator, Robin Bullock.

BMCA is alive with the Holly Jolly “It’s a Wonderful Life” Downtown Celebration. On Friday, December 7, from 5–8 p.m., the Upper Gallery is filled with the best work of the potters and instructors from the BMCA Clay Studio. In conjunction with the gallery show and reception, there will be a pottery market in an adjoining room with tables full of clay items for sale from jewelry and mugs to vases and ornaments. This is the perfect place to pick up teacher gifts and stocking stuffers at reasonable prices. The work will be on display through February.

Don’t miss the Center for the Arts entry in the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 8, as a legion of BMCA dancers makes its way down State Street.

The Front Porch Theatre offers audiences a heartwarming presentation of A Christmas Pudding by David Birney. This is a Christmas celebration in song, story and poetry with tales by Mark Twain, George Bernard Shaw, Shakespeare, Longfellow and many others—all connected with a host of holiday songs and traditional carols. Evening performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 14–15 and 21–22, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee on will be held Sunday, December 16, at 2 p.m.

Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street (the Old City Hall) in historic downtown Black Mountain. Tickets are $15/$20 for Connie Regan-Blake’s show, $10 for the Mountain Folk Harpers concert and $20 for A Christmas Pudding. The Pottery Market is free and open to the public. Purchase tickets by calling 828.669.0930 or by visiting BlackMountainArts.org.