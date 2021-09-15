Harmon Field Music Festival, Feed the Foothills Food Drive Set for September 25

This year’s Harmon Field Music Festival, taking place at Tryon’s Harmon Field on Saturday, September 25, will also act as a benefit concert for Feed the Foothills, a new food drive created by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. Entrance to the music festival will be free with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Donations will support the food pantries of Outreach in Columbus and Operation Hope in Landrum, SC. “The over-all response has been incredible and the Chamber is proud to be a catalyst for this event,” says Chamber president Cato Junge.

The event is supported by a variety of sponsors, including title sponsor Tryon Horse & Home and sustainability sponsor Caitlyn Farms Sustainably Raised Beef. CBL State Savings Bank is the designated collection and contributions sponsor for Feed the Foothills. “It is heartbreaking to know that so many need additional food resources, and we know that Feed the Foothills is an opportunity to meet a great need,” says bank president and CEO Jennifer T. Jones.

In addition to the food drive for admission, festival day will also feature other activities to support the charities. The fun starts at 10 a.m. with pony rides, a merry-go-round and hay rides hosted by the Tryon Riding & Hunt Club. Visitors can enjoy all three activities with a non-perishable food donation or $2 per person gate fee, which also counts as admission to the music festival later in the day. Also at 10 a.m., registration opens for the 4 Town Poker Run. Motorists and motorcyclists pay a $20 ante (along with the donation of a food item) then follow a scenic route touring Saluda, Columbus, Landrum and Tryon, gathering poker chips at stops in each town. The Poker Run lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the best score wins $500.

The music festival starts at 2 p.m. and features performances by Millbilly 2, From the Holler, Lecretia & ThunderRoad and headliner Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. The festival will feature food trucks, wine, beer and a variety of raffle prizes including an ATV, gift certificates and luxury resort packages.

“Sadly, food insecurity is a real issue in our community,” says Margot Carter, development director for Outreach. “One in five Polk County residents doesn’t have enough food to eat. Outreach is grateful to Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce for helping to raise awareness about the plight many of our neighbors face each day. We are honored to be a part of this wonderful community event.”

For more information or to register for the Poker Run, visit FeedTheFoothills.com, call the Chamber at 828.859.6236 or visit CarolinaFoothillsChamber.com. For more information about the charities, visit OperationHopeLandrum.org or TBOutreach.org.