Hendersonville’s Music on Main Street Returns

The popular summer concert series Music on Main Street returns to historic downtown Hendersonville this month. Performances are held at the Visitor Center each Friday from June 7 through August 23 from 7–9 p.m. The event, hosted by the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA), is free to the public.

“The local community and summer visitors really look forward to this each year,” says HCTDA event coordinator Michael Arrowood. “We start getting calls about it in early spring.”

Music on Main Street features fun songs that are familiar and danceable. Concert lineups consist largely of oldies, rock, pop, soul and beach music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s. Many of the crowd’s favorite bands return this year, including Tuxedo Junction, Dashboard Blue, Emporium and WestSound.

“It’s arguably the most varied crowd we play for annually, which is one of the reasons we love it so much,” says Tuxedo Junction drummer and lead vocalist Joey Moore. “Just a great, appreciative audience and always a unique opportunity for us to showcase the eight decades- wide variety of music and musical styles we play.”

The family-friendly evenings offer concessions including hot dogs, ice cream, pretzels and lemonade for sale. Classic car shows are held twice each month in conjunction with the performances. The cars are located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which is closed to traffic during the event.

“I’ve been coming to Music On Main Street for years because I enjoy the type of music that is played,” says Hendersonville resident Tony Amatangelo. “It’s a bonus to see so many makes and models of classic cars all in one location.”

A Music On Main Street special fireworks celebration concert takes place on July 4 from 7–9:30 p.m. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown at a site that ensures premier viewing from the concert area.

Monday Night Live! also returns this month, with concerts at the Visitor Center each Monday, June 10–24, from 7–9 p.m. The concerts feature a diverse lineup of classic rock, classic country and blues bands.