Hendersonville’s Summer Concert Series

The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority’s (HCTDA’s) outdoor Summer Concert Series begins Monday, June 4, and runs through August 17. Concerts, held from 7–9 p.m. at the Visitor Center in downtown Hendersonville, are free to attend.

“The series started as a way to enhance the visitor experience,” says HCTDA executive director Beth Carden. “Many residents tell us they relocated to Hendersonville because of the music and the community spirit they felt while attending these events.”

Music on Main takes place each Friday night from June 8 through August 17 and features beach music and rock ‘n’ roll. Concessions such as hot dogs, ice cream, pretzels and lemonade are available for purchase. Car shows, held in conjunction with the performances, are located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic.

Monday Night Live, held June 4–25, presents concerts in a variety of musical genres, including swing, Americana and country. The Street Dance series, which is listed on the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s Music Trail, will take place on Monday nights from July 9 through August 13. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the event, which offers participants a chance to square dance and clog to music by a variety of traditional bluegrass bands.

“We are excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our Street Dances on July 9,” says Carden. “Many people travel here for the bluegrass music that is part of our heritage.”

The Visitor Center is located at 201 South Main Street, Hendersonville. Learn more at 828.693.9708, 800.828.4244 or at visithendersonvillenc.org.