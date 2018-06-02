Jargon Presents Jazz Featuring Randy Napoleon

Asheville restaurant and jazz venue Jargon presents renowned guitarist Randy Napoleon with local musicians Justin Ray on trumpet and Kevin Kehrberg on bass Saturday, June 2, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy a late night menu and specialty cocktails during the trio’s performance.

“We’ve approached the Jargon program in a unique way, initially combining members of the greater Asheville jazz scene into ensembles that never before existed,” says musician and adjunct UNC-Asheville professor Jacob Rodriguez, who handles the restaurant’s bookings. “Now, we’re infusing some well-established local groups with prominent musicians from all over the country.”

Napoleon, an assistant professor of jazz guitar at Michigan State University, has played or arranged on more than 70 records. Known as a forwardthinking musician with a passion for the jazz tradition, he tours with the legendary singer/pianist Freddy Cole and leads his own trios, quartet and three-horn sextet. He has also toured extensively with Michael Bublé and is featured on Bublé’s Grammy-nominated CD Caught in the Act. He freelances with artists across the jazz spectrum including Bill Charlap, Natalie Cole and Rodney Whitaker.

“His tenure with the Cole family has shown the world what he can do to raise the level of musicianship on the bandstand and his decades-long musical relationship with Justin Ray will undoubtedly be on display at Jargon,” says Rodriguez. “There will even be a special guest or two on top of this great lineup.”

Jargon is located at 715 Haywood Road, Asheville. Reservations recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, call 828.785.1761 or visit jargonrestaurant.com.