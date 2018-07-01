Lake Junaluska Independence Day Celebrations

Lake Junaluska will celebrate Independence Day with three days of concerts, fireworks and family fun. “The Independence Day Celebrations are one of Lake Junaluska’s oldest and most special traditions,” says the Rev. Mitzi Johnson, director of programming at Lake Junaluska. “People discover that it’s fun to set technology aside and gather to enjoy each other’s company, to belt out a favorite tune, to savor a barbecue sandwich, to giggle at homemade costumes and to marvel at a summer sky awash in red, white, and blue. It’s a reminder of the good things that connect us.”

This year’s event is themed Red, White and Bluegrass: Celebrating the Music of the Mountains. “Guests will see this theme in parade entries, garden tour musical offerings, our picnic band and decorations and especially in our concert series,” Johnson says. The festivities will kick off on Monday, July 2, with a concert by bluegrass band Balsam Range at 7:30 p.m. at Stuart Auditorium. Local musicians will be scattered throughout the gardens during the free, drop-in garden tour on Tuesday, July 3. The family Olympics competition will also take place on Tuesday at the Nanci Weldon Memorial Gym. On Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m., southern gospel band The Martins will perform at Stuart Auditorium.

On Wednesday, July 4, Balsam Range will act as grand marshal for the community parade, followed by a barbecue picnic and performance by Whitewater Bluegrass Company and square dancing. Later in the evening, the Lake Junaluska Singers will perform before and during the fireworks show. “It’s always incredible to see the community come together during this special time of the year,” says Johnson.

Some of these events are ticketed. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lakejunaluska.com/july4th.