Late Summer Sounds at Isis Music Hall

What better way to wind down summer than spending evenings at Isis Music Hall where international sounds blend with music from Asheville’s backyard?

On Sunday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m., it’s An Evening with RUNA, a lively mix of musicians from Ireland, Canada and the U.S. that recently released their fifth album, RUNA: LIVE. “Asheville is known for its diversity and eclectic interest in the arts and we hope that we are able to add a little bit of our flavor to that,” says Shannon Lambert-Ryan, vocalist and step-dancer.

Peppino D’Agostino and Carlos Reyes are in concert on Sunday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. A native of Italy, D’Agostino was voted one of the 50 best acoustic guitarists by readers of Guitar Player. Reyes is considered a master of the Paraguayan harp and violin. D’Agostino has played numerous times in the Asheville area. “North Carolina is the land of one of my heroes, Doc Watson,” he says.

Nashville-based cello/ fiddle duo Oliver the Crow takes the stage on Saturday, August 18, at 7 p.m., with Kaitlyn Raitz on cello and Ben Plotnick on fiddle. “I’ve met a disproportionate number of amazing musicians from Asheville for a town of its size,” says Plotnick. “It’s definitely very well-represented throughout the folk/roots scene.”

On Friday, August 24, at 9 p.m., Radney Foster returns to the stage. He has written eight number-one hits performed by such artists as Keith Urban, The Dixie Chicks and Kenny Loggins. He calls Asheville “the epicenter of NC’s acoustic mountain music, Appalachian folk and bluegrass world.”

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For tickets and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville. com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.