Mayland Community College Hosts Murder Mystery Evening

The Mayland Community College Foundation will host the fourth annual Murder Mystery Evening on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. at Linville Falls Winery. “The Murder Mystery Evening is a different kind of event for our area and is unique because it showcases the talents of two area high schools and provides support for Mayland Community College,” says Margaret Earley-Thiele, Foundation director at Mayland Community College. “We have a lot of students at Mayland who learned about the college because they participated in putting on this event while in high school. The audience has a blast trying to figure out ‘who dunnit’ and the venue couldn’t be more scenic.”

The three-part, interactive production is the final project for the Mountain Heritage High School drama department. “This event provides an opportunity to hone skills while practicing altruism,” says Angie Holtsclaw, drama teacher at Mountain Heritage High School. “Students are able to practice scripting skills while improving their improvisational talents. At the close of the show, each student has earned the applause they crave, has further developed acting abilities and has gained a deeper sense of community. They know they are helping provide scholarship money for someone who wants to further their own education.”

This year’s theme is “Tunes of Terror,” following the plot line of a televised talent show that goes horribly wrong. A three-course menu in fitting with the theme will be provided by the culinary department from Avery High School in Newland and wine from Linville Falls will be available throughout the performance.