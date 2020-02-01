Music to Fall in Love with at Isis Music Hall in February

The Barefoot Movement, based in Nashville, brings its Rise and Fly Tour to Isis Thursday, February 6, at 8:30 p.m. The International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning band has played many times at Isis. “I lived in Johnson City for three years and I used to love to come to shows in Asheville, just as a patron,” says singer-songwriter and fiddler Noah Wall. “Now that we mostly pass through only when we’re performing, I look forward to the nostalgia it brings. Plus, you can feel that it’s a town that values artists, and that makes it a rewarding place to play.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

On Friday, February 8, at 8:30 p.m., Unspoken Tradition and West King String Band take the stage. Unspoken Tradition’s mandolin player Ty Gilpin says that playing at Isis’ Tuesday night bluegrass jams years ago helped the band get its start. “Over the last few years, we have had two album release shows there, including a sellout performance in March, 2019. The Asheville music scene continues to grow in diversity and inclusion, embracing the traditional music of the region while staying on a progressive path allowing new and eclectic artists to flourish.” The group is part of Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC and has performed twice on the Merlefest main stage. West King String Band’s members are Andrew Fox on mandolin, Jack Studer on guitar and Jesse Harman on upright bass. After a European tour this past fall, the band is recording a third album. Tickets are $15.

Hailed as “the new master of the slide guitar” by Montreux Jazz Festival, Jack Broadbent plays Isis on Saturday, February 15, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee appears for an intimate solo performance on Sunday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show, and all proceeds benefit Conscious Alliance, a nonprofit providing hunger relief.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky performs on Friday, February 28, at 8:30 p.m. She has released eight critically acclaimed CDs and has twice been awarded Best Pop Album of the Year by the Association for Independent Music. National recognition includes appearances on NPR, BBC Radio 2 and CBS Sunday Morning and having her music featured in television and film. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.