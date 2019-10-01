October at Isis Music Hall

Isis Music Hall ushers in autumn with some great music to ward off the seasonal chill and a spooky spine-tingling drama just in time for Halloween.

On Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m., Noche Flamenca with Eduardo & Flamenco Carolina returns to Isis with a musical journey to the Andaluz region of Spain for an authentic Tablao. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 the day of the show.

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles takes the stage on Saturday, October 19, at 9 p.m. The group blends old-time influences ranging from early New Orleans jazz to Piedmont murder ballads in theatrical live shows and dazzling musicianship. “We play in Asheville several times a year,” Dyson says. “It’s a town where folks go to see music as part of their daily lives; a town like that is a haven for musicians. We know we’ll go and be heard, and we know that our audience will be paying attention to the music and our performance of the music.” Tickets are $15.

Sound effects of a different sort set the stage on Wednesday, October 23, at 8:30 p.m. when Asheville’s Immediate Theatre Project (ITP) performs Live from WVL Radio Theater: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow, a radio play within a stage play. “I love nostalgia,” says Willie Repoley, co- founder of ITP. “But I don’t think it serves a play well to rely on nostalgia to provide meaning or interest, which is what sometimes happens when people do radio plays. I wanted to create a whole world—this little, struggling radio station—that is our way into the stories. That way, we harness the nostalgia to a larger purpose; we make sure that we are telling the story of real people going through real struggles through this heightened reality of the radio play.” Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show, with $15 student tickets available.

On Saturday, October 26, at 8:30 p.m., North Carolinian Jonathan Wilson returns home by way of the Isis stage for a special acoustic performance. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.