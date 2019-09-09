Second RADfest Set for September 14 & 15

By Carolyn Schweitz

RADfest will celebrate its second year on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15. The music festival will return to The Grey Eagle with a diverse array of musicians and genres. This year musical artist Ivy Sole and indie rock trio Palehound are headlining the festival along with many other local and visiting acts. “We’re so honored to have the opportunity to work with the incredible musicians, artists and local businesses featured at the event,” says Emma Hutchens, co-founder of RADfest. “Each year, we work hard to produce an amazing lineup and we hope that people leave having connected with an artist whose performance they loved!”

The festival will partner again with the nonprofit Our VOICE. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go directly to the organization and RADfest’s overall goal is to promote a welcoming and safe environment for all participants. Hutchens and fellow RADfest co-founder Andrew Vasco wish to help break the cycle of sexual violence in the music industry and to change the concept of a festival lineup by centering marginalized artists. This goal sets RADfest apart from other music festivals in the Asheville area.

Tickets are now available in the form of weekend and day passes on The Grey Eagle’s website and on RADfest’s website. Both websites also feature a complete and detailed lineup. Those that cannot attend the festival are encouraged to look into donating directly to Our VOICE and patronizing other independent events in the area.