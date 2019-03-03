Song and Story Onstage at Isis in March

Legendary folk musician John Gorka appears at Isis on Sunday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Gorka, known for his warm baritone, intricate guitar playing and wry observations of life, has just released his 15th studio album, True In Time. Nashville-by-way-of-New-York singer and songwriter Kirsten Maxwell, who has shared the stage with Melissa Etheridge, Ferron and Karla Bonoff, will open the show. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show.

On Sunday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., Isis presents celebrated storyteller Connie Regan-Blake, whose new CD is titled Leap & Laugh! Tales of Adventure. Throughout her storytelling career, she has performed her folktales and true-life stories in 47 states and 18 countries, spanning six continents. “I love the Asheville audiences and those from the surrounding areas too,” says Regan- Blake. “Whether it is their first experience of hearing performance spoken word or they are longtime fans, storytelling seems to attract great listeners who are ready to dive right in.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

Seth Walker, a revered modern roots artist, takes the stage on Saturday, March 16, at 9 p.m. A NC native, Walker has played at Isis Music Hall many times throughout the years. Are You Open? is the title of his latest album.

“One of the many things I love about the Asheville music scene is the openness,” he says. “I also have deep roots in Asheville, as much of my family lives there. Something about the Blue Ridge Mountains makes you want to lean into them a little more.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

The ancient art of throat singing returns to the Isis stage on Friday, March 22, when the Alash Ensemble, from Tuva, a tiny republic in the heart of Central Asia, performs what has been called “one of the most astonishing sounds a human body can produce.” (Washington Post) The show is at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.