Sounds of Past and Present Blend at Isis Music Hall

Singer and songwriter David Ramirez brings his Bootleg Tour to Isis Music Hall’s Main Stage on Wednesday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. Hailing from Texas, Ramirez counts among his influences contemporary and traditional folk singers like Ryan Adams and Bob Dylan. His studio album, We’re Not Going Anywhere, was released in September. With the Bootleg Tour, Ramirez tailors each performance to the city where he is playing, recording the show in full and sharing a downloadable link the following day to ticket buyers. The idea hearkens back to the days of live fan recordings. Tickets are $14/advance and $16/day of show.

On Thursday, June 14, at 7 p.m., it’s An Evening with The Currys. This Americana trio features brothers Jimmy and Tommy Curry and their cousin, Galen Curry. Their songs reflect a shared appreciation for folk, pop rock and Roots music. In 2016, they released a second album, West of Here. Tickets are $12/advance and $15/day of show.

A Tribute to the Buddy Rich Band on Sunday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. is the latest in a series of performances by Rick Dilling and Time Check that takes audiences through the music of Buddy Rich, one of the greatest drummers of all time, from 1966 until his death in 1986. Drummer Rick Dilling plays with many notable jazz artists and has been a member of the jazz faculty at Appalachian State University for more than 30 years. Tickets are $15.

A performance at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 29, Love Canon with Hank, Pattie and the Current, brings together Virginia and North Carolina musicians. Love Canon flavors recognizable hits of the 1980s with a touch of bluegrass. The music of Hank, Pattie and the Current is “modern, American acoustic music featuring the full range of talents as composers and arrangers,” says Hank Smith. “The music is vocal and instrumental, allowing the band to experiment with arrangements and tailor the compositions to become vehicles for exploration.” Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw lived in Asheville while studying bluegrass from Marshall legend Bobby Hicks. “It’s always great to be back in the mountains,” Smith says, “and we appreciate the fans of such a wide range of music in Buncombe County.” Tickets are $12.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.