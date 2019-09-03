Stellar Shows On Stage at Isis in September

Isis Music Hall’s September lineup kicks off with the Claire Lynch Band, one of the first acts to play at the venue when it held its 2012 Grand Opening. The show will be held Thursday, September 5, at 8:30 p.m. “The people of Asheville and its surrounding area enjoy a rich heritage of folk music,” Lynch says, “so they not only appreciate it, many of them play it. It’s nice to know your audience understands you and what you’re trying to do.” A vocalist and songwriter, Lynch is thrice Grammy-nominated and has taken home six trophies from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). Tickets are $20.

On Saturday, September 7, at 8:30 p.m., the Missy Raines Band with Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes will take the stage. Bass player Raines is a seven-time IBMA award winner. “I always feel like there’s this intensity for music when I come to Asheville,” Raines says. “Asheville seems to be representing some pretty great authentic old-time and roots/folk/pop sounds as well as bluegrass these days.” Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes is an Asheville band with an Americana/bluegrass act. Tickets are $15.

The Contenders: Featuring Jay Nash and Josh Day will appear Thursday, September 19, at 8:30 p.m. The Americana Folk Roots duo has played Americana Fest and MerleFest. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

It’s Italian Bluegrass with Red Wine on Sunday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from Italy, Red Wine is Europe’s premier bluegrass quartet. Tickets are $15.

The New Mastersounds, a funky soul-jazz group that formed in the United Kingdom in 1999, will be onstage Sunday, September 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.