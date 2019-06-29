Sylva Celebrates: July 4th Fireworks & Festivities

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosts its fifth annual July 4 Fireworks Festivities in downtown Sylva on Thursday, July 4, from 5 p.m. until dark. This year’s event features a concert by the Carolina Soul Band, one of the state’s most popular R&B groups, and an 18-minute fireworks display when the sun goes down. The fireworks are visible throughout downtown Sylva.

“The Chamber helps create a celebratory atmosphere at the Bridge Park by coordinating the Presentation of Flags at the beginning of the event,” says Jackson County Chamber of Commerce executive director Julie Spiro. “We also give away patriotic party favors to the crowd and hold a 50/50 cash raffle.”

Carolina Soul Band performs from 6:30–9:45 p.m. at the Bridge Park Pavilion. Beach, Motown, R&B and classic soul are all part of the group’s repertoire. Dance tunes and trips down memory lane abound, with hits including The Drifters’ On Broadway and The Temptations’ Can’t Get Next to You and My Girl.

“I’m looking forward to a lot of dates we have this year, but one of my favorites is the Sylva Fourth of July celebration because the last time we were there, the community showed us so much love and enjoyment, and we felt the same way,” says band member Abel “Gino” Terry.

The festivities also feature free children’s activities, including a bungee trampoline, inflatable slide and a bounce house, all provided by the Jackson County Parks & Recreation Department. Food trucks will be stationed at Bridge Park for the evening, and restaurants, breweries and cocktail lounges are all within easy walking distance.