Sylva’s 21st Annual Greening Up the Mountains Festival

The 21st annual Greening Up the Mountains Festival returns to Sylva on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sylva’s largest event of the year, the free festival spreads across Main Street, Mill Street and the Bridge Park. “The Greening Up the Mountains Festival takes place against the backdrop of the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” says event coordinator Kendra Hamm. “The festival provides an opportunity for neighbors, friends and families to reunite in a spirit of community. It brings visitors to Jackson County to join our local community in celebrating spring and Appalachian art, music, heritage and culture.”

The day’s festivities start at 8 a.m. with registration for a 5K race, which begins at 9 a.m. at 86 Mark Watson Park. There will be an awards ceremony for the race at 10 a.m. The day will be filled with art demonstrations, environmental education groups, a children’s rock painting activity hosted by Southwestern Child Development Commission, food available from ten vendors and a variety of live music from 12 bands, as well as a Mountain Youth Talent contest.

Parking and shuttle service will be available at the Jackson County Justice and Administrative Center at 401 Grindstaff Cove Road in Sylva from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit greeningupthemountains.com or email Hamm at greeningupthemountains@gmail.com.