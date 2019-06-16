Travers Brothership: Let The World Decide

Asheville-based band Travers Brothership began a tour this spring in support of their latest release, Let The World Decide, recorded at Echo Mountain Recording. The next dates that bring them close to home are Thursday, June 20, at Hendersonville’s Rhythm and Brews, and Friday, June 28, at Pisgah Brewing’s outdoor stage in Black Mountain.

Twins Eric and Kyle Travers, Josh Clark and Ian McIsaac came together as a garage band in their teenage years in 2011, “performing anywhere we could: school talent shows, dingy dive bars or friends’ back yards,” says Clark, who left for college in 2012 and rejoined the band two years later.

“Our music is eclectic and takes influence from a variety of genres,” McIsaac says. “In that way, Asheville has definitely been a part of shaping us.” Clark agrees. “I think growing up in the South overall influenced our music in a pseudo- spiritual way,” he says, “as there’s just a different approach to music that exists in our main inspirations like B. B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Band, The Beatles, The Allman Brothers Band, James Brown, The Grateful Dead, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Derek Trucks Band and others. These particular groups taught us to feel music more than anything.”

Songs on the new album exemplify the band’s sound, say McIsaac and Clark. “‘Jaded’ written by myself,” Clark says, “captures the band’s three-part harmonies as well as the groove-laden, instrumental prowess of the various members. ‘Do Confide’, written by Kyle Travers, captures a slightly darker snapshot of the band’s harmonies while providing a space for Kyle’s guitar work to shine beautifully. Finally, ‘Sweet Anna Lee’ bears the sound of a Civil War odyssey. Written by Eric Travers, it tells the tale of a man struggling with mortality, loss and love all in the setting of battle and turmoil.”

With the varying styles of music the band explores, its audiences are diverse. “For example, our blues roots allow us to resonate with older crowds, whereas our super intense, improvisational jam chops are utilized to resonate with the younger crowds,” Clark says.

“We strive to make ‘real’ music in the digital era, mixing together all the rock, blues and jazz that we’ve heard from those who came before us,” says McIsaac.