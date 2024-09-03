Experience Friendship, Local Food at Organic Growers School’s Sow & Grow Fest

By Gina Malone

Organic Growers School (OGS) hosts its 2nd annual Sow & Grow Fest on Saturday, September 14, from 12–5 p.m. at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, in Fairview. This free, family-friendly event welcomes visitors to a celebration of food and farming in Western North Carolina. Live music, garden demonstrations, area vendors, local craft beverages and family activities will be part of the day’s festivities.

New this year, a community potluck will be held from 1–2 p.m. to raise funds for the Grow for Good Fund. “We’ve paired our farm program students and alums with our board, staff and partners to create delicious, farm-fresh dishes,” says Allison Stapleton, OGS director of development. “This casual, fun event is a great time to share a meal with old friends and meet new ones.” The Grow for Good Fund invests in farming’s future with scholarships, farmer-to-farmer training, mentorship programs and the OGS saving incentive plan. Attendees may join the potluck by registering online and getting a ticket with a suggested donation of $20, by bringing a dish or by doing both.

Vendors in attendance include Red Moon Herbs, The Farm Connection, Useful Plants Nursery, Well Seasoned Table, Asheville Tool Library and MerTails. “Our staff and vendors will be there to answer questions and help connect people to resources,” Stapleton says.

Activities include making seed bombs with Sow True Seeds, a tomato tasting and a garden trivia contest. Children may enjoy seed planting, garden art coloring, lawn games and Dr. Bronner’s foam pool.

In addition, an auction that began in August and continues through the Sow & Grow Fest will feature such desirable items as East Fork pottery, a signed cookbook by Chef Katie Button and gift card to Cúrate, a Celtic harp and a CSA share from Creekside Farm.

“This event will further our mission to inspire, educate and support people to farm, garden and live organically,” Stapleton says. “Organic Growers School’s vision is to build a mutually supportive network of prosperous farmers, productive gardeners and informed consumers engaged in creating healthy communities. Sow & Grow Fest is an extension of this vision, designed to celebrate and strengthen connections among people, healthy food and the land.”

Admission to Sow & Grow Fest is free. Learn more and register for the potluck at OrganicGrowersSchool.org/events. Hickory Nut Gap Farm is located at 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview.