Education 2022: Make Your Own Jewelry at Mtn. Metalworks

At Mtn. Metalworks Jewelry School in Asheville, Emma Macchiarini hosts jewelry classes every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Emma also offers private lessons, Zoom classes, workshops for groups and wedding ring workshops.

Students in her basic fabrication class on Saturdays learn beginner techniques for hand crafted jewelry from Emma, a third generation jeweler who has been teaching her craft for decades. “I have a tried-and-true method for soothing beginners through the growing pains of becoming a bench jeweler,” says Emma. “Making jewelry isn’t ever easy, but it is very satisfying and, ultimately, very enjoyable.”

One student, Jackie, did a week-long intensive learning how to make silver jewelry with Emma. “Her studio is very well-equipped and she is a very talented and professional jewelry artisan,” Jackie says. “I was able to design my own pieces and Emma encouraged me to make them entirely myself, with her guidance. I left with some fantastic and unique jewelry pieces that I will wear and cherish.”

Emma also makes and sells her own handcrafted jewelry, but she particularly enjoys the surprising nature of teaching her craft. “I love seeing what each person will create, because it is always different,” she says. “Part of my ethos as a human being is to inspire creativity and personal growth in other people. I get so much out of offering my time, my tools and my expertise.”

For more information, visit MtnMetalworksAsheville.com.