Asheville Market Basket has a new name that reflects its expanded inventory: From Afar. When the business began in 2012, says owner Sheila Hartshorn, baskets were one of the main items carried. “Since then, the shop has evolved substantially. All of our products, many of which are one-of-a-kind and fair trade items, come from points all over the globe.” Hartshorn owned and operated retail stores in Tennessee for more than 35 years before coming to Asheville.

“Customers often comment on the well-curated, fashion-forward collection we offer,” Hartshorn says. Most of the carefully selected products are handmade by skilled artisans, many of them women. “We strive to offer only fair trade items,” she adds, “and are proud to be a part in providing a living wage for these women. The textiles, apparel and jewelry are selected for their beauty, style, uniqueness and utility.”

From Afar is located at 36 Battery Park Avenue in Asheville. To learn more, call 828.251.7992 or find them on Facebook at From Afar Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.