Elise Olson has been designing and sewing high-end lingerie for 12 years. “I worked for many years in the River Arts District making custom-fit lingerie and selling to boutiques before opening my own shop in West Asheville in 2017,” she says. All items available from On the Inside—including bras, camisoles, nightgowns and panties—are crafted by hand and often incorporate sustainable bamboo and cotton as well as intricately patterned French lace. “I believe that if you are comfortable, you look and feel better,” she says.

In addition to her own designs, Olson’s boutique carries ethically made brands from around the world as well as from three other local lingerie designers. “I only bring in brands that I feel good about,” she says.

Customers may browse the beautiful, pre-made garments available in the store or choose a personal fitting to have garments custom made for their shapes. Olson personally designs, cuts and sews everything from start to finish.

On the Inside is located at 842 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Find out more at OnTheInsideLingerie.com.