Folkmoot Summerfest Celebrates International Culture

Western North Carolina’s celebration of international and American culture, Folkmoot Summerfest, returns Thursday, July 28, through Sunday, July 31, to Waynesville and Maggie Valley after a two-year hiatus during which programming was cut and staff reduced, and income reached an all-time low. Until the pandemic hit, the festival had been held each summer since 1984, hosting more than 8,000 international performers from 200 countries. But during the down time, says Evan Hatch, the new Folkmoot executive director, the board of directors came together and revamped the vision of the organization. “The board of directors, staff and all of our supporters wouldn’t let Folkmoot go and I am grateful for that decision,” says Hatch, who joins several other new staff members.

The four-day festival, Summerfest 2022, includes a kickoff gala, an International Day Street Festival in downtown Waynesville and ticketed events at the Folkmoot Friendship Center and the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. “We feel like we came out with an amazing mixture honoring the international dance spirit of the past while also reaching to American masters working today,” Hatch says. Among the lineup are performers from Ukraine, Venezuela, Ireland, Liberia, Puerto Rico and the US. Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians—Warriors of AniKituhwa and Eddie Swimmer—will also perform.

The Folkmoot Friendship Center, located in Waynesville, serves as a year-round cultural center that focuses on “programs and events that celebrate diversity, encourage cultural inclusion and honor worldwide cultural heritage,” says Hatch. “Our Folkmoot LIVE! performances are in-house-produced song, music and storytelling events for all members of the community.” In addition, he says, the Center rents studio space to artists, hosts community groups such as the Haywood County Arts Council and the Junior Appalachian Musicians and offers space for workshops and continuing education classes.

The word folkmoot is an Old English term for “meeting of the people,” an apt description of what the nonprofit Folkmoot organization does. “I believe in the wisdom of the folk,” Hatch says. “The knowledge, culture and expertise involved in the transmission of song, dance, cooking, rituals, beliefs, story and art is the most amazing thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

For updates on the schedule of events, to purchase tickets and to find out about volunteer opportunities, visit Folkmoot.org.