Food & Drink: Lured Market & Grill

By Emma Castleberry

Located just a short walk from Lake Lure Beach and the historic Lake Lure Inn, Lured Market and Grill appeals to both locals and tourists alike for its convenience, quality and lake-life ambiance. Paul and Cara Brock opened Lured Market and Grill in 2019. “It’s a low-key atmosphere—one where you can hop off the boat and head over in your flip-flops—but you are going to enjoy superior quality and service,” says Cara. “The family- and dog-friendly vibe is often what folks recognize and appreciate.”

The atmosphere is enhanced by the location, a revitalized gas station originally built in 1927. “We were walking our dogs at the lake and happened by the old gas station, noticing that the building was available,” says Paul. “We went home and the wheels started turning.” The Brocks knew that the area was in need of a casual, affordable dining option as well as a comfortable gathering place. “We said, ‘Somebody should do something amazing with that place,’” says Paul. “And the next thing you know, that somebody was us.”

Beneath paneling and plaster, the Brocks found beautiful, original brick work and antique glass windows. They added plentiful outdoor seating for summer fun as well as an enclosed portico for year-round comfort. “The small pond behind is a draw for many,” says Cara. “Some folks have had some fishing luck or just skipped a rock or two along with our new resident duck.” All of this, of course, is complemented by stellar views of the lake, mountains and Chimney Rock in the distance.

While the vibe may draw people in, it’s the food that keeps them coming back. “I like serving delicious food to people,” says Paul. “We source all of our ingredients from local farmers as often as possible and in season, like Vandele Farms pork and Hickory Nut Gap meats. We make house-made options like our dressings, pimento cheese and habanero peach jam.”

Whether you dine in at Lured Market and Grill or pick up quick food to go, you can expect creative dishes that start with local, fresh ingredients. “We also appreciate the need for kid-friendly, gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan choices and provide great options there too,” says Paul. “Our weekly specials are always unique. Our most popular soup special from this winter, Chef Doug’s Zuppa Toscana, even won the Lake Lure Souper Supper cookoff this winter.”

New this season is the “Lured Snacklebox,” an on-the-go charcuterie selection served up in a real tackle box. “It’s perfect for our lake-goers to grab along with their other lake essentials like beer, ice, fishing tackle and snacks,” says Paul.

At the market, shoppers will find locally made crafts like ceramics, wood-turned bowls, jewelry and soaps, as well as local foodie favorites like Two Brothers Jerky, ShareWell Coffee and Shanti Elixirs.

In partnership with the head chef at Lured, the Brocks recently opened a new food truck. Lured on the Fly, located on Memorial Highway across from the Flowering Bridge, will be offering breakfast options daily–a rarity in the Lake Lure/ Chimney Rock area, as well as a new lunch and dinner menu. “Look for the big red truck and colorful picnic tables,” says Cara.

Lured Market and Grill is located at 2655 Memorial Highway, Lake Lure. For more information visit LuredMarketAndGrill.com or call 828.625.9192. You can also find Lured Market and Grill on Facebook and Instagram.