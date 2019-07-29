73rd North Carolina Apple Festival Heralds Autumn

By Carolyn Schweitz

During this Labor Day weekend, almost 200 vendors will gather in Hendersonville to celebrate the crop of the season at the 73rd annual North Carolina Apple Festival. From Friday, August 30, through Monday, September 2, the festival will feature handmade and handcrafted arts and crafts, festival foods, nonprofit organizations, sponsors and 14 local apple growers. Those attending can buy just one apple or an entire bushel. There will also be many sweet apple treats for festival goers.

“You must try my favorite—a fried apple pie,” says David Nicholson, executive director of the festival. This year marks Nicholson’s 14th festival as executive director. “I love it,” he says. “I enjoy walking the Street Fair throughout the weekend and watching families enjoying themselves. This festival is great for grandchildren or grandparents.”

The Festival will have free entertainment at the Historic Courthouse, Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day. On Monday, the Labor Day King Apple Parade, beginning at 2:30 p.m., will be the closing event of the festival. There will also be a children’s play zone and the Gem and Mineral Spectacular along with other exciting opportunities all weekend long. Although the festival is family-friendly, pets should be left at home since they are not allowed in the event area.

The most up-to-date information about event programming can be found on the Apple Festival’s website and Facebook page. The complete 2019 Festival brochure with all the festival information will be posted there when it becomes available. Nicholson urges those interested to keep an eye on these updates as the event draws closer.