Dine Out and Save a Life April 26

The 16th annual Dining Out For Life® (DOFL) benefit will take place on Thursday, April 26, in Asheville and surrounding WNC communities. On that day, more than 100 locally owned restaurants will donate 20 percent of their breakfast, lunch and dinner sales to support the mission of the Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP).

“Diners love DOFL because it’s an easy way to contribute to HIV prevention and care in our area,” says WNCAP special events coordinator Randy Rodriguez. “And restaurants love it because it gives them a chance to give back to their community.”

For the event, WNCAP assembles more than 250 volunteer ambassadors who invite family, friends and colleagues to dine at their assigned restaurant. On the day of the event, ambassadors greet and thank diners, offering extra donation envelopes which enter donors into a raffle.

Funds raised during DOFL directly support WNCAP’s mission of preventing new cases of HIV in WNC and providing compassionate care to those in the region already living with HIV/AIDS. The event takes place in 55 cities across the US and the Asheville event ranks fifth in the nation in dollars raised.

“DOFL combines our incredible local food scene with giving back to the community,” says WNCAP executive director Brodderick Roary. “We all love dining out at the amazing restaurants Asheville has to offer. Why not help save lives while doing so?”

To learn more about the event and to see a list of participating restaurants, visit wncap.org/DOFL-2018.