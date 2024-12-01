French Broad River Garden Club Foundation Hosts Expanded Holiday Greens Market

The French Broad River Garden Club Foundation presents its annual Holiday Greens Market at Clem’s Cabin on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Now in its 97th year, the Greens Market features fresh Christmas trees, hand-crafted wreaths and unique artisan gifts, along with an expanded range of new vendors, live music and food options for visitors to enjoy. “This market, more than any other in our history, is about community and raising up our local artists, gardeners, chefs and crafters,” says event chair Charlotte Riddle. “This will be a festive celebration of the holidays, exemplifying the remarkable recovery and resilience since Hurricane Helene devastated this region.”

A coffee truck, lunch options and baked goods will be on offer, as well as a performance by the Junior Appalachian Musicians and fiddle music by Carol Rifkin. The Greens Market will also feature live demonstrations from talented regional artists like Paul DeWitt, who will be on hand carving his intricate nutcrackers.

The setting for the Greens Market is romantic in itself: the Garden Club built Clem’s Cabin in 1971 using 200 long logs from an old Madison County barn. The cabin is a tribute to club member Clementine Douglas.

The Foundation will use proceeds from the event to support scholarships for local students and restoration projects along the river, both a part of the club’s commitment to environmental conservation and community education. “Together,” says Riddle, “we have worked for almost a century to support our mountain region in a myriad of garden efforts and to collaborate with our colleges and community leaders to preserve the gardens and forests of our beautiful mountain region.”

Clem’s Cabin is located at 1000 Hendersonville Road, Asheville. Learn more at FrenchBroadRiverGC.org.