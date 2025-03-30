From the Editor: April 2025

I could rhapsodize about this month, but is there any need? April sings its own praises, flaunts its beauty, then moves with lovely confidence towards summer. April is an artist. What a beautiful time—and it’s especially poignant to see the natural world bloom afresh after the winter that followed our autumn of devastation.

We are all invited to celebrate Earth Day this month with the theme Our Power, Our Planet. Earth Day is always a call to action, but perhaps never more so than now. The Gallery at Flat Rock marks the day with artists and conservationists. And don’t miss Paula Musto’s Wild Truth column for reminders about practical ways we can do our part for a healthier planet. These days, I’m reading Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants and I love this passage: “Knowing that you love the earth changes you, activates you to defend and protect and celebrate. But when you feel that the earth loves you in return, that feeling transforms the relationship from a one-way street into a sacred bond.”

In this issue, we also launch our Spring Home & Garden section as a reminder that our local businesses—many of which have had a rough couple of quarters since Helene—are marvelous starting points for home and garden spruce-ups. And before you head out to the garden centers with shopping lists, check out our Conservation feature for tips on backyard gardening with Nature in mind.

With April’s energy comes a full slate of things to do in our region. The Asheville Symphony presents the Asheville Amadeus Festival, Weaverville’s artists gather for their Spring Art Safari and, in Brevard, a brand-new space, The Carol Clay Center for Reflection and Creativity, honors an artist’s legacy with learning opportunities for others. Dining Out For Life® happens this month also, a way to help restaurants and those in need of WNCAP’s services.

Enjoy every glorious minute of enchanting springtime!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com