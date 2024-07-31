From the Editor: August 2024

The best thing about finding and writing stories for a publication like this one is the wisdom encountered in the process. In talking to painters, writers, musicians, artists of all kinds, the hope that fuels creativity is undeniable. Yes, people create because they feel compelled to, but there is also the sense of putting some good out into the world that, at this time, and indeed in all times, could certainly use it. Multi-talented in the arts, Maya Angelou left us with much wisdom, including this insight: “Good done anywhere is good done everywhere.” That, to me, is the very foundation for all artistic endeavors.

Our Feature Artists—Sam, David and Shane—of On The Wing Gallery highlight the beauty of the natural world—particularly insects—but there is more to their art, they say, than something that appeals to the eye. “We are not just artists,” Shane says, “we consider ourselves educators and stewards of the insect world.”

At Dee Santorini’s studio in the River Arts District, see Elephant Stampede Depot Street. Touched by the elephants she witnessed during a recent trip to Africa, Santorini will donate proceeds from art sales to the African Wildlife Foundation.

The Center for Cultural Preservation’s Nature’s Wisdom Thru Native Eyes grew out of director David Weintraub’s desire to share the wise words and sustainable actions of Native Americans. He calls it a “film of hope.”

Hope and good news do abound in this issue. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is celebrating 10 years of helping our native animal populations to survive and thrive. “Saving one animal does not change the world,” says co-founder Savannah Trantham, “but for that animal the world has changed.”

Finally, congratulations are in order for Judith Canty Graves, whose columns for The Laurel, The Observant Gardener, impart wisdom alongside her lovely photography each month. Judy recently placed second in a national competition for one of her columns.

We at The Laurel appreciate all of our writers and contributors, WNC’s artist communities and, you, our loyal readers!