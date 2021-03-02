From the Editor: March 2021

“Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought for with ardor and intelligence.” ~ Abigail Adams

By Gina Malone

A dear friend and artist told me soon after we met that he kept a list of daily goals that included this one: Learn something new every day. I decided I had achieved that goal thus far in my life, mostly by reading, but unlike him I had never thought to make it an expressed practice like exercise or meditation. The wise Mrs. Adams and my friend were right. We don’t learn by simply existing. We must go out and find occasions for educating ourselves and, in this issue, we highlight that learning possibilities abound, that teachers are everywhere and that you’re never too old to learn—or, in these days of virtual everything, too homebound.

I became acquainted with artist Clare Sahling, the subject of this month’s On a Personal Note late last year and was taken by the charm with which she described her life and her art. She took a class in oil painting at Blue Ridge Community College at age 70 after a lifetime of work, never having pursued painting until then. Her lighthearted advice to anyone wanting to tap into their creativity is this: “Just do it. Nothing to lose except your pride and your sanity.”

Our Education section announces workshops in gardening, arts and crafts, and theater. In Spotlight On, we introduce you to an enrichment program that sets children on a path of loving to learn. Joshua Blanco’s Climate column brings us a timely—and virtual—learning opportunity offered by the state so that we can all become climate advocates.

Say the word March and you feel warm sunshine and imagine the flowers you’ll soon see everywhere. It has been a long winter, a winter that feels almost like it began last March when the world changed in ways none of us could have imagined. Awakenings. That’s what the month of March and Western North Carolina’s opportunities for enlightenment have in common.

So, go learn something new every day!