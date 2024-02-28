From the Editor: March 2024

There’s something about spring that always awakens in me the desire to learn a whole slew of new things. In truth, I don’t think this curiosity ever goes dormant, but I really notice it when the sap rises in the trees—and my epistemophilia* surges. In this issue, find all sorts of delightful ways to pack more knowledge into the head and develop more talents with the hands. Our Education section features special people and programs, classes and workshops, that teach everything from artful reupholstering to weaving to pottery.

Speaking of pottery, the Art League of Henderson County has just opened the state-of-art Stuart Glassman Clay Studio in memory of a man who loved to create. It was made possible by his widow’s desire to share his love of art—and her own—with others.

In Spotlight On, learn about a lovely, inspiring organization, All Together Art, that helps breaks down some of the barriers to creating—and builds community.

Our Feature Artist Denise Markbreit founded Asheville Print Studio + Gallery nearly seven years ago with the intent of filling a need in Asheville and sharing her knowledge with others through APS+G’s many classes and programs. Throughout her career, she has taught every possible age group and enjoyed working with all of them. “That aha moment when the classroom is abuzz with creativity is electric,” she says.

With March being all about women, don’t miss Renée Trudeau’s column on sisterhood, or exhibitions of women’s art at Asheville Gallery of Art and in a very intimate venue at The Gallery at Flat Rock. It’s also time for Asheville’s annual remembrance of the beautiful, creative and misunderstood Zelda Fitzgerald.

Scientist Richard Feynman said something that applies to studies of all kinds, and perhaps especially to the pursuit of the arts: “Study hard what interests you the most in the most undisciplined, irreverent and original manner possible.” Doesn’t that sound fun?

Happy Spring, Dear Readers!

*epistemophilia (n.): an excessive love of, or striving for, knowledge (Wiktionary)

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com